A tight contest came down to a fumble by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the final two minutes of the game, allowing Iowa to run the clock down in a 26-20 Hawkeye victory. Iowa moves to 4-2 while Nebraska falls to 1-4.



Gallery | 22 Photos Shivansh Ahuja Action is underway during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.