Where can University of Iowa students get a COVID-19 test?

Students at the University of Iowa are facing tough choices over whether to go home for break, and many are looking to testing options locally before going home. Here are a few options students — and other community members — can look to for COVID-19 tests.

University of Iowa Student Health and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics currently have the capacity to test individuals who are symptomatic or individuals who are considered to be a close contact of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a student-wide email sent by Director of Student Accountability Angela Ibrahim Olin.

But testing is not available through either of those avenues for people who do not meet those two criteria.

Hy-Vee, Walgreens, and Test Iowa, the state’s testing system, offer free scheduled testing at some of their locations, including in Iowa City and Coralville. Those who wish to receive a test through any of those three avenues must fill out a survey and schedule a time. There’s no Test Iowa site in Johnson County, but Linn County, Scott County, and Black Hawk County do have state-run sites, though do not offer testing on weekends.

Websites have up-to-date information on where to receive a test and schedules of availability.

Following a test, those who indicate that they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will be expected to quarantine for 14 days to ensure they do not develop the illness during that time period, Ibrahim-Olin’s email stated.