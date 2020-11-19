Amy Kristof-Brown named new dean of University of Iowa Tippie College of Business

Since serving as interim dean of the college beginning in March, Amy Kristof-Brown, who has been a faculty member within the college for over 20 years, will take on the role as the new dean beginning Dec. 1.

The University of Iowa announced this morning that Amy Kristof-Brown, current senior associate dean and Henry B. Tippie Research Professor of Management in the Tippie College of Business, will take the helm of the UI Tippie College of Business as its new permanent dean.

Kristof-Brown has served as interim dean of the college since Mar. 1, and she will begin this permanent role on Dec. 1.

Kristof-Brown will take on the role following former dean Sarah Gardial, who announced in October 2019 that she would leave the UI in March in order to begin in a new position as dean of the Massey College of Business at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kristof-Brown has been employed through the Tippie College of Business since 1997, first serving as an assistant professor in the Department of Management and Organizations. In her 23-year tenure, she’s served many roles. Before she was named senior associate dean of the college in 2017, she served as the director of the department’s graduate studies and department executive officer.

Over the course of a week in late October, early November, three finalists visited campus virtually to interview for the position of dean of the college, with Kristof-Brown participating in the second of the three visits.

During this visit, she covered many topics, including funding initiatives, troubles faced by first-generation students, support for tenured and tenure-track faculty, and expanding learning opportunities and experiences for students.

In addition to speaking on these several topics, during her visit, Kristof-Brown reflected on how the college has handled the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of student and faculty responsibilities.

“I don’t want to ask people to do more,” Kristof-Brown said. “COVID-19 has asked people to do more, and I have been truly delighted with what this college has been able to produce compared to what I’m hearing from students of other colleges. I think our faculty and staff have stepped up tremendously.”

Once Kristof-Brown’s appointment is approved by both the Board of Regents and the State of Iowa, she will receive an annual salary of $450,000.

The Tippie Dean position is one of a handful of administrative positions held by an interim at the University of Iowa. The search committee ended the search for an associate vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion after candidates withdrew in the wake of UI President Bruce Harreld’s retirement announcement. Liz Tovar currently serves as an interim in that position, which reports to the UI provost — another position that is filled by long-term interim Kevin Kregel. Kregel named Sara Sanders the interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences over the summer after the former dean violated a code of ethics policy.