Week 10 unkind to NFL Hawkeyes

Former Hawkeyes across the NFL lagged in the league’s latest week of action.

Darren Waller (83) of the Oakland Raiders runs with the ball into Josey Jewell (47) of the Denver Broncos in the second half on Sept. 9, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Week 10 of the National Football League season was not kind to former Iowa football players. Some Hawkeyes struggled on the field, while others remained sidelined with injuries.

“The Outlaw” leads Broncos’ defense

The most impressive Hawkeye performance of Week 10 came from linebacker Josey Jewell. Nicknamed “The Outlaw,” Jewell led Denver defensively in their matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

Jewell was the Broncos’ second-leading tackler, registering 10 total tackles — five of which he accomplished solo. Jewell’s fellow linebacker, Alexander Johnson, was the team’s leading tackler with 12.Jewell’s efforts on defense did not transfer to the scoreboard as the Broncos would fall to the Raiders, 37-12.

Denver’s offense and quarterback Drew Lock continued to struggle, scoring just 12 points. In an NFL that increasingly favors offenses, the Broncos have only scored 30 points, or more, just two times in nine games.

Jewell’s teammate on defense and fellow ex-Hawkeye Michael Ojemdia did not record a statistic on Sunday.

In total, Jewell has accrued 45 tackles and two sacks on the season. Ojemeudia has made 26 tackles and forced two fumbles.

Iowa tight ends fall short

After a stretch of strong games, both T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant experienced their share of hardships in Week 10.

Prior to their games even starting, both tight ends showed up on their teams’ respective injury reports — Hockenson with a toe injury and Fant with an ankle injury. Both players were considered “questionable” ahead of their games.

Against the Washington Football Team, Hockenson pulled in just two passes for 13 yards, but the Lions would win, 30-27. Meanwhile, Fant only corralled three balls for 18 yards in the Broncos’ loss.

RELATED: Former Hawkeye Desmond King makes immediate impact for Titans

Hawkeyes fade in Nashville

After an explosive opening act with Tennessee in Week 9, defensive back Desmond King did not generate the same excitement in Week 10. On Nov. 8, King scooped up a ball fumbled by Chicago Bears’ running back David Montgomery and returned it for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans traded for King just six days earlier on Nov. 2.

Week 10 saw King post five tackles – three of which were solo – in the Titans’ 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12.

The Titans’ other former Hawkeye defensive back also didn’t get much going in Week 10. Safety Amani Hooker only made one tackle Nov. 12.

Wirfs, Buccaneers’ offense explode

Former Hawkeye and current Buccaneer left tackle Tristan Wirfs has been graded as the best rookie offensive tackle throughout the season by Pro Football Focus.

On Sunday, Wirfs and Tampa Bay’s offense hung 46 points on the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers bulldozed the Panthers in the run game, rushing for 210 yards — 192 of which came from running back Ronald Jones, in a performance that included a 98-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Tom Brady was well-protected and threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Injury Update

The status of 49ers’ tight end George Kittle still remains largely unknown as reports of a fracture in his foot surfaced Nov. 4.

Kittle has proclaimed that his timetable to return is two weeks. Meanwhile, doctors have suggested that Kittle will be sidelined for eight weeks.

If Kittle’s personal timeline is to be believed, he will return to the field next week when the 49ers play their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

If doctors’ timetables are correct, Kittle will likely be out for the season.