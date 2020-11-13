Ihmir Smith-Marsette scores touchdown in first game back from suspension

The senior wide receiver caught an eight-yard touchdown pass to put Iowa up 20-0.

MINNEAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to get involved with Iowa’s offense again.

The senior was suspended for last week’s victory over Michigan State after he was arrested for operating while intoxicated on Nov. 1. After serving his one-game suspension, Smith-Marsette is back for the Hawkeyes against Minnesota.

Smith-Marsette fielded the opening kickoff of the game to make things official, and in the fourth quarter, he scored his first touchdown since his suspension.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette loves scoring against the Gophers 🔥@HawkeyeFootball now leads 20-0 in the second half pic.twitter.com/TOLo3UNWht — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020

Smith-Marsette was sent in motion prior to the snap, and quarterback Spencer Petras found him wide open in the flat on the right side of the field for an easy eight-yard scoring connection. On the game, Smith-Marsette has two catches for 20 yards and that touchdown.

Iowa leads 20-0 with under 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.