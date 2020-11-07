Social media reactions following Iowa’s victory over Michigan State
The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans to pick up their first win of the season.
November 7, 2020
It took three tries, but the Iowa football team is in the win column this season.
The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 49-7 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium to move to 1-2 on the season.
Iowa scored on offense, defense, and special teams in an all-around good performance. Here’s what fans and reporters had to say on social media during and following the game.
#MSUvsIOWA pic.twitter.com/Q0aHGGdc9M
— HeavensFX (@HeavensFX) November 7, 2020
Fun fact: Iowa scored as many touchdowns as Michigan State did points. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/TytxrMMQ0X
— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) November 7, 2020
Iowa native Rocky Lombardi is living out a childhood dream today and is making some big plays for the Hawkeyes
— BlackHeartGoldPants (@BHGP) November 7, 2020
IH PROJECTS 49 ELECTORAL POINTS TO IOWA
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) November 7, 2020
Today is a good day.
About all I can say. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/edH4veN6y8
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 7, 2020
IN HEAVEN THERE IS NO BEER…!
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 7, 2020
BREAKING: Iowa is projected to win the B1G battle(ground).
(92% reporting). | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Jp54pWcU0n
— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) November 7, 2020
Spin Shady Goodson is having himself a day 🌪
— Thor Nystrom (@thorku) November 7, 2020
Man I wish it was Dantonio on the sideline for this.
— Jack W (@Jack__W__) November 7, 2020
🧙♂️🪄 passum interceptus 🧙♂️🪄 https://t.co/lYoZg5eQYq
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 7, 2020
STOP THE COUNT!!! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ndt3dt3r5B
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 7, 2020
Michigan State players aren’t even helping their teammates up off the ground after being tackled anymore. Iowa has completely broke them. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 7, 2020
What about those Hawks ladies and gents!! pic.twitter.com/kg0OQrK4aU
— Felicia Goodson (@favored3470) November 7, 2020
I don’t think Tory Taylor even understands the significance of what he’s doing 😅 he said himself he’s still learning the rules of the game.. the ultimate relaxed mindset.
— Tyler Kluver (@TylerKluver) November 7, 2020
Iowa’s offense now the greatest show on turf
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 7, 2020
