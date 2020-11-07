Social media reactions following Iowa’s victory over Michigan State

The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans to pick up their first win of the season.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras attempts a pass during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7.

It took three tries, but the Iowa football team is in the win column this season.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 49-7 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium to move to 1-2 on the season.

Iowa scored on offense, defense, and special teams in an all-around good performance. Here’s what fans and reporters had to say on social media during and following the game.