Iowa defeats Michigan State, picks up first victory of 2020 season

The Hawkeyes went up early and never surrendered their lead.

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

After losing close game in both of the first two weeks of the season, the Iowa football team blew out Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for the team’s first victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes scored early, never gave up their lead, and defeated the Spartans, 49-7.

On the team’s first drive of the game, Iowa went 75 yards in eight plays — culminating in a three-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson. The next Hawkeye drive ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Petras to Brandon Smith. Goodson scored another touchdown early in the second quarter to push Iowa’s lead to 21-0.

Iowa’s offense didn’t score any more points in the first half, but its defense and special teams did.

Charlie Jones returned a punt 54 yards for a score with 1:57 remaining in the first half. Less than 30 seconds of game time later, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss intercepted Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. Iowa led 35-0 at halftime.

Michigan State scored a touchdown early in the third quarter, but Iowa had already wrapped up the game. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent scored two touchdowns in the second half to make it 49-7 in favor of the Hawkeyes.

Petras finished his third career start 15-of-27 for 167 yards and a touchdown. Goodson ran 14 times and picked up 113 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes outgained the Spartans on the day, 405-286. Iowa picked up 19 first downs, compared to Michigan State’s 10.

Tory Taylor’s third game as Iowa’s starting punter may have been his best — and that’s saying something. The standout punted seven times, averaging 45.9 yards per kick. Taylor downed five inside Michigan State’s 20-yard line and booted two over 50 yards — including one for 61 yards.

Iowa travels to Minnesota in Week 4 to take on the Gophers on Friday night.