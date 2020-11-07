Charlie Jones shows off skillset in big game against Michigan State

Toward the end of the first half, the walk-on returned a punt for a 54-yard touchdown.

Iowa wideout Charlie Jones takes a handoff during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7.

Charlie Jones didn’t catch a pass on Saturday, but the wide receiver may have been the player of the game in Iowa’s 49-7 blowout victory over Michigan State.

Jones accounted for 143 all-purpose yards — 105 of those coming on punt returns. That total almost eclipsed Iowa’s total punt return yardage from the 2019 season, which was 121 yards. Jones’ biggest play of the day, and perhaps the final blow to the Spartans before things got out of hand, came on a return at the end of the second quarter.

With 1:54 to go in the first half, Jones fielded a line drive punt, cut left, and returned it 54 yards into the end zone to push Iowa’s lead to 28.

“I think that was actually return middle,” Jones said. “And I took that first step and saw the left side was wide open, great blocking on the left, so I just went left with it.”

It wasn’t Jones’ first great punt return of the day. Toward the beginning of the second quarter, Jones returned a punt for 31 yards to the Spartans 47-yard line. That drive led to a nine-yard rushing TD from running back Tyler Goodson.

Jones’ yards outside of punt returns came on rushing plays, with a key one on the first drive of the game. With the ball on the Spartans 33-yard line, Jones took an end around and found his way to the Spartans’ six-yard line. This was crucial in setting up a three-yard rushing TD from Goodson.

The second rush to Jones could also be considered key, though it happened when the game was all but decided. Late in the game, Jones received another end around and went 11 yards, which was enough for a first down. Running back Mekhi Sargent finished the drive with a six-yard TD to give the Hawkeyes a 49-7 lead.

“So, when I came in, I heard in the huddle and [quarterback Spencer Petras] had a great handoff and there was plenty of blocking,” Jones said. “Tons of room, so I just went into the open field.”

Jones caught the eye of his coaches and teammates in fall practices heading into the season. Now, Jones is making plays in games.

“He’s shown it to all of us since he’s been here really,” Petras said. “He’s a really good player, great teammate, prepares really well, works hard, so that’s expected.”

The Deerfield, Illinois, native has had an interesting path since graduating from Deerfield High School. He enrolled at the University of Buffalo and redshirted in 2017. He played as a receiver and kickoff returner in 2018, where he had three receiving TDs. He transferred to Iowa after that season and sat out last year as a transfer.

“Being at Buffalo is pretty far from home so it’s nice to be back close to the Chicago area,” Jones said. “I know my family is pretty happy that I’m closer. But I knew a couple coaches here out of high school that recruited me, so I just wanted to go somewhere where I knew people and I knew guys on the team. I knew this was a program where you could really work your way up with hard. That’s really what it is, come out every day and work hard, and when your opportunity comes just take advantage of it.”

The coaches that Jones knew were offensive line coach Tim Polasek, who was previously at North Dakota State, where Jones almost went to, and also wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who previously coached at Northern Illinois.

Jones isn’t on scholarship, but head coach Kirk Ferentz said Jones made big steps today and foreshadowed when a scholarship might come for the walk-on.

“We’ll do it when it’s appropriate,” Ferentz said. “I’m a big believer in earning things I guess, that’s how it’s always worked and it’s usually how this game works.”