Wieskamp named to Jerry West Award Watch List

Wieskamp is one of 20 players to be named to the award’s 2021 watch list.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp dunks the ball during the men’s basketball game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 85-76.

Iowa basketball’s Joe Wieskamp has made the 2021 Jerry West Award Watch List. The junior forward is one of 20 players to make the list, nationally. Wieskamp and Michigan’s Franz Wagner were the only two Big Ten players to make the list.

For the past six years, the Jerry West Award has recognized the best shooting guard in Division I men’s college basketball. Last season, Wieskamp was a Jerry West Award semifinalist, with Seton Hall’s Myles Powell claiming the top honor.

Wieskamp is not the first Hawkeye to contend for the award. In 2017, Peter Jok was a Jerry West Award finalist.

The watch list will be narrowed down to ten semifinalists come February, and in March, five finalists will be named. West and his award selection committee will then declare an award-winner and bestow the honor on April 9.

West was a 1980 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and a 1959 Final Four Most Valuable Player.

Last season, Wieskamp was a third-team All-Big Ten selection, averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The Muscatine, Iowa, native also made 1.7 3-pointers per game, good for 13th in the Big Ten.

The highlight of Wieskamp’s 2019-20 campaign was his free throw shooting. The junior ranked first in the Big Ten in free throw accuracy, pouring in roughly 86 percent of his attempts.

In total, Wieskamp posted three triple-doubles and led the Hawkeyes in steals on 10 separate occasions last season.

Iowa has yet to officially release its 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule. However, the Hawkeyes are scheduled to meet the North Carolina Tar Heels for a Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchup in Iowa City Dec. 8. Iowa will also play Gonzaga in a neutral site game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dec. 19.

The NCAA announced Sept. 16 that the 2020-21 Division I men’s and women’s college basketball seasons will begin Nov. 25.