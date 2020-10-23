Field to Family extends Online Farmers Markets into remainder of 2020

With a large amount of donations from the Online Farmers Market customers, the Online Farmers Market will operate into November and December, going past its original end date of October.

The Iowa City Farmers Market on Oct, 28 had a very large variety of vegetables, fruits, and deserts. The Market ended Oct 31, and the Winter market will start on Nov, 8. (The Daily Iowan/Glenn Sonnie Wooden)

Field to Family, a local organization that works to support area farmers and combat food insecurity within Johnson County, recently announced that it will extend its Online Farmers Market into the months of November and December

According to a press release sent on Friday, the Online Farmers Market was set to run from May to October, however, due to demand, Food to Family was able to extend food security program into the remainder of 2020.

“The Online Farmers Market began in May to maintain access between farmers and shoppers for the duration of the regular market season in partnership with the City of Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department,” Field to Family Communications & Events Coordinator Julia Poska said. “Due to customer and vendor demand, Field to Family will hold five late-season online markets.”

These late-season markets will occur on three Saturdays between November and December, those being Nov. 7, 14, and 21, and Dec. 5 and 12.

In the press release, Field to Family Director Michelle Kenyon said Field to Family strives to support the Johnson County community – the Online Farmers Markets are one way in which they can do so.

“As an organization committed to expanding access to local foods and supporting our farmers, we want to do everything we can to continue meeting demand for local food and farm products in our community,” Kenyon said.

Poska said Field to Family anticipates to serve around 200 customers each week, with customers placing orders online on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and picking them up on Saturdays using the drive-thru option outside Field to Family’s Iowa City warehouse.

Poska said meat, dairy, fall crops, and different value-added food and farm products will be available for these customers each week.

Over the duration of the last several months, Field to Family’s Online Farmers Market has distributed 10,329 orders at the City of Iowa City’s Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, which in turn has contributed $452,783 to local farmers and vendors participating in the markets.

Field to Family also hosts a Farm Stands program that helps combat food insecurity within Johnson County households. Poska said customers from the Online Farmers Market have donated over $13,000 to the Farm Stands program.

“These donations will allow the nonprofit to extend the program through November for the first time and get an early start next spring,” Poska said.