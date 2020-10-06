USG proposes fall classes should offer pass/not pass options

UI Student Government voted to call on the university to provide a pass/non-pass grading option for students.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Angie Reams, and members of USG meet virtually at the first University of Iowa Student Government Meeting on Aug. 25, 2020.

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government voted unanimously on Tuesday to suggest the university offer a pass/not pass option for all undergraduate students this fall because of the increase in online classes.

When the UI sent classes online in March at the onset of the pandemic, the UI extended its deadline to opt to take a class without a letter grade, in an effort to ease a harsh transition from normal operations.

Senator Yarda Mufasa, the co-author of the pass/not pass legislation with Senator Joycelyn Jorbedom, pointed to that spring semester option, noting that COVID-19, and campus disruption did not end as the fall semester began.

Mufasa said this legislation is necessary in the midst of COVID-19 and that the legislation speaks for itself.

“We all know what’s going on,” Mufasa said, “People are getting sick and people still don’t have stable internet connections. BIPOC communities are being disproportionately affected.”

According to the legislation, students with a lower socioeconomic standing are more likely to have poor internet access and often need to work, potentially influencing their grades this semester.

Mufasa said it’s important for students that worry about the appearance of their transcript for graduate school that pass/not pass is an option, and no student is required to elect for pass/fail grades.