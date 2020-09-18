Iowa City Community School District to adopt hybrid learning model

The district announced on Friday it will transition to a hybrid learning model starting on Sept. 28.

The Iowa City Community School District sign is seen on April 29, 2019.

After two weeks of online classes, the Iowa City Community School District will adopt a hybrid learning model beginning Sept. 28, Interim Superintendent Matt Degner announced in an email on Friday to ICCSD families and staff.

“We are regularly monitoring the daily COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson County. The rates have continued to drop in our community over the last several days with today’s positivity rate at 8.2 percent,” Degner said. “Due to this, we are excited to announce that the District will transition into a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, September 28.”

Students who chose standard enrollment during registration have been assigned to a group that determines which day they will attend school.

Group ‘A’ students will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and group ‘B’ will attend Thursdays and Fridays. The groups will alternate attending in-person on Wednesdays each week. The district has published a hybrid calendar that indicates when each group will be in-person.

Students that opted for completely online learning during registration will remain online.

Additionally, Degner said the district can begin in-person co-curricular and athletic activities on Sept. 26.

The district will also be providing free meals to all students through December 2020. They will be available at on-site cafeterias for in-person students and at Grab & Go meal locations for students learning from home.