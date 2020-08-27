Iowa City schools allowed to start class completely remote

The school district, whose original waiver from the state was denied, filed another waiver that the Iowa Department of Education granted, allowing them to hold classes 100 percent online.

After Johnson County experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state granted permission to the Iowa City Community School District to move to all virtual classroom instruction.

Interim Superintendent Matt Degner sent an email to families on Thursday and said the district petitioned the state government on Wednesday to begin the year 100 percent online. The request was granted Wednesday evening.

The decision comes after more than 300 positive cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period were reported in Johnson County, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan. On Wednesday, Johnson County Public Health sent a message to the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health supporting the ICCSD request to move to remote learning.

On Aug. 6, the Iowa Department of Education denied a request from the school district to move to remote learning. ICCSD filed a lawsuit on Aug. 19 against the state, saying Reynolds violated her responsibility to protect the health and welfare of citizens.

Johnson County’s 14-day positive case rate is 16.8 percent. The Iowa Department of Education had set a threshold of 15 percent positive rate for K-12 schools to be considered to go all-online.

According to an email from Degner, ICCSD has not decided if they will change the the school year start date. The Board of Directors will hold a special board meeting this Saturday, to make the decision to continue the hybrid model or move completely online.

Degner said this decision will change the district’s start date for students to return to instruction. ICCSD plans to begin classes on Sept. 8.

“We have been preparing for this possibility, recognizing the extremely fluid nature of this situation,” Degner said in an email. “The health of our students and staff remains the driving force in our decision-making.”

Iowa City schools will also prohibit any gatherings at athletic or district-sponsored events, the school posted to its website Thursday, effective the same day.