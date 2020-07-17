Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff reportedly signing with Washington Wizards

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jarrod Uthoff (20) shoots a three point shot against Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) in the Barclays Center on Sunday, March 20, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. Uthoff ended the game with 6 rebounds, 16 points, and 2 assists. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-68.

The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Friday that former Iowa forward Jarrod Uthoff will be signing a contract with the Washington Wizards for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-9 forward played his last season for the Hawkeyes in 2016, and has appeared in the G League in three of the last four seasons. With the Hustle this season, Uthoff averaged 18.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He also appeared in four games for the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA. It was his second career stint on an NBA roster after appearing in nine games for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2016-17 season.

Uthoff was named to the All-NBA G League first-team for his performance this season.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native previously played two seasons in the NBA G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Raptors 905, and Texas Legends after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. He’s averaged 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field in 121 G League games.

Uthoff spent last season with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia.

At Iowa, Uthoff was a unanimous All-Big Ten first team selection as a senior. That season, he averaged 18.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for a Hawkeye team that finished 22-11.

The NBA season was suspended March 11 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is set to resume play July 30. All games will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. There will be no live audiences or tickets available for games due to health concerns.

Team personnel will stay inside the “bubble” in Orlando until that team’s season is over. The NBA finals will end no later than Oct. 13. Several safety protocols are in place in the bubble to try and mitigate the spread of coronavirus.