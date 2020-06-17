Looking back at the QBs drafted under Kirk Ferentz

Nate Stanley is the third Iowa QB under Kirk Ferentz to be drafted. Now it’s time to see if he can make a roster.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley prepares to throw a pass during the Iowa/Purdue game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette on Saturday, November 3, 2018. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 38-36. (Lily Smith/The Daily Iowan)

On April 25, Nate Stanley became the third Iowa quarterback in the Kirk Ferentz era to be drafted into the NFL.

As a seventh-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, Stanley will probably have to compete to even make the team this upcoming season.

Here’s how the other two quarterbacks that were drafted in the Ferentz era have done and what Stanley’s chances are at making the Vikings considering their quarterback situation.

Ricky Stanzi

Like Stanley, Stanzi was the starting quarterback for three seasons at Iowa⁠ — from 2008-2010. In those first two seasons, Stanzi had a combined 31 passing TDs and 24 interceptions with 4,373 yards.

During his first two seasons as a starter, Stanley threw for 52 TDs and 16 interceptions with 5,284 yards.

Their senior seasons finished with impressive bowl wins, though with some different statistics. Both had similar passing yards ⁠— Stanley throwing for 2,951 yards and Stanzi with 3,004. Yet, Stanley threw for 16 TDs and seven interceptions contrasted with Stanzi’s 25 passing TDs and six interceptions.

Stanzi would get drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being a mid-round draft pick, Stanzi never appeared in a regular season game. Stanzi bounced around multiple rosters and practice squads until 2016. He then found minimal success during a short stint in the Canadian Football League.

C.J. Beathard

Beathard was the full-time starter for the Hawkeyes in his junior and senior seasons. As a junior, he threw for 17 TDs and five interceptions and 2,809 yards while leading his team to the Rose Bowl. His mobility was also a strength, running for six TDs.

He fell off a bit statistically his senior season, but still threw 17 TDs and ran for two TDs.

In 2017, Beathard was drafted in the third round to the San Francisco 49ers. He got his first chance to play on Oct. 15 of that year after replacing Brian Hoyer. Beathard played in seven games that season and started five of them before getting hurt and replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo.

That season, Beathard threw four TDs and six interceptions with 1,430 yards. He also had 136 yards rushing with three TDs.

The next season, Beathard was the one replacing Garoppolo, who tore his ACL in week three. Beathard played in six games and started five, throwing for eight TDs and seven interceptions for 1,252 yards. He also rushed for a TD and lost three fumbles. In week eight, he was benched after suffering a wrist injury.

Under Garoppolo, the 49ers made the Super Bowl in 2019 and Beathard didn’t appear in a game.

The outlook for Stanley

Stanley has a long road ahead as a late draft pick. The Vikings have three other quarterbacks on the roster in addition to Stanley ⁠— including veteran starter and two-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

Stanley has a chance to surpass Jake Browning as the Vikings’ third-string quarterback to make the practice squad and then work his way from there. If that’s not the case, Stanley could end up bouncing his way around the league like Stanzi.