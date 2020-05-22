Iowa’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics to resume activities June 1

As part of the University of Iowa's pilot program for reopening campus, Hawkeye Athletics can slowly resume activities starting June 1.

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

On Friday, The University of Iowa announced a pilot program that will slowly initiate a return to normalcy on campus. Among those entities allowed to return is Iowa’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Select coaches and staff will return on June 1 with football players to follow on June 8. Men’s and women’s basketball players can come back on June 15.

All activities will be voluntary, and student-athletes must go through a formal clearance process in order to participate. Iowa will follow Big Ten and NCAA guidelines to ensure student-athlete safety.

Iowa is expected to implement limited occupancy of buildings and spaces, use of personal protective equipment, enhanced hygiene measures, and a reconfiguration of spaces to support social distancing.

The pilot program will give the university a chance to operationalize recommended health and safety measures in specific settings and learn how to best implement these practices on a larger scale.