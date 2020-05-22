Iowa’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics to resume activities June 1
As part of the University of Iowa's pilot program for reopening campus, Hawkeye Athletics can slowly resume activities starting June 1.
On Friday, The University of Iowa announced a pilot program that will slowly initiate a return to normalcy on campus. Among those entities allowed to return is Iowa’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Select coaches and staff will return on June 1 with football players to follow on June 8. Men’s and women’s basketball players can come back on June 15.
All activities will be voluntary, and student-athletes must go through a formal clearance process in order to participate. Iowa will follow Big Ten and NCAA guidelines to ensure student-athlete safety.
Iowa is expected to implement limited occupancy of buildings and spaces, use of personal protective equipment, enhanced hygiene measures, and a reconfiguration of spaces to support social distancing.
The pilot program will give the university a chance to operationalize recommended health and safety measures in specific settings and learn how to best implement these practices on a larger scale.
