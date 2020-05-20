Governor to allow more businesses to reopen

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans to reopen movie theaters, museums, pools, and other businesses at a press conference Wednesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that several more businesses will be allowed to resume activities in the coming weeks, with movie theaters, aquariums, museums and wedding venues allowed to reopen effective May 22, with social distancing measures in place.

Swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen on May 22 for lap swimming and swim lessons.

On June 1, schools will be allowed to resume school-sponsored activities, including high school baseball and softball.

Reynolds said the state is prepared to deal with any potential uptick or surge in the virus without overwhelming healthcare resources.

“We have to move forward. We have to recognize the fact that the virus is in our communities and we have to navigate that fact until a vaccine is discovered,” Reynolds said. “We can protect the health of Iowans as well as their livelihoods and the health of our economy.”

Bars will be allowed to reopen indoor and outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity on May 28.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources director Kayla Lyon also announced at the press conference that restroom and shower facilities at campgrounds across the state will be reopened to accommodate Memorial Day weekend campers.

Shelters, lodges, playgrounds and visitors centers will remain closed at state parks. No visitors are allowed at campsites.