On the Record: May 1, 2020

This week’s episode of On the Record features host Charlie Peckman and producer Andy Mitchell taking calls from DI staff to discuss the top headlines.

DI Editor-in-Chief Marissa Payne discusses her story of the financial hit the University of Iowa is taking as a result of the pandemic, Charlie recounts his own story of social distancing drinking habits in Iowa, reporter Mary Hartel talks about the expected dip in international student enrollment at the UI, politics editor Caleb McCullough talks about Iowa’s reopening strategy starting May 1 and what it could mean for Iowa workers, and sports editor Robert Read recaps the Hawkeyes selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman. Edited by Andy Mitchell.