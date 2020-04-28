Stanley, Greenlee named Big Ten Medal of Honor winners

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out assignments during the 2019 SDCCU Holiday Bowl between Iowa and USC in San Diego on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. This was Stanley's final game in an Iowa uniform.

Two Hawkeye seniors have been named Big Ten Medal of Honor winners. The University of Iowa Department of Athletics announced Tuesday that quarterback Nate Stanley and rower Hannah Greenlee had both been honored.

The Medal of Honor is the Big Ten Conference’s most exclusive award, recognizing excellence in both athletics and academics. Since 1915, the Big Ten Medal of Honor has been awarded to one male athlete and one female athlete from each Big Ten university.

Greenlee has been a member of Iowa’s rowing team for the past four years. In 2018-19, Greenlee’s efforts in the spring propelled Iowa rowing to a bronze-medal finish at the Big Ten Championships. Additionally, Greenlee’s 2019 squad finished ninth at the NCAA Rowing Championships, good for a program record. Iowa has been nationally ranked for 30 weeks straight with Greenlee leading the charge. She has also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors twice.

Stanley has been with the Hawkeyes since 2016. During his 39 starts under center, the Hawkeyes went 27-12, averaging 28.4 points per game. Stanley is second all-time in Hawkeye history in terms of career passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts, and consecutive starts.

Stanley is a three-time Academic All-Big ten honoree. He won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, was a three-year team captain, and team Most Valuable Player in 2019.

Stanley was recently drafted by the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings with the 244th selection in the NFL Draft.