Bernie Sanders exits presidential race, leaves Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee

After taking the lead in early-voting states, Bernie Sanders' path to the Democratic nomination grew more and more narrow, ultimately leading to his exit on Wednesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the Iowa City Climate Rally at The Graduate hotel on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-V.T., ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

In a live streamed address on Wednesday, Sanders thanked his supporters, saying the movement behind his campaign will still continue.

“While Vice President Biden must be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform,” Sanders said. “Together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump.”

Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

Sanders campaigned on a liberal, progressive policy platform, advocating for Medicare for All, free college, total student-loan debt cancellation, and a wealth tax on Wall Street.

Over the past month, the coronavirus outbreak brought the campaign to a halt, with both Sanders and Biden unable to hold campaign rallies and other events.

Sanders placed well in the four early-voting states, ending the Iowa caucuses in a virtual tie for first place with Pete Buttigieg. Sanders also took first place in the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada caucuses.

After a disappointing performance in earlier states, Biden began to gather momentum after a win in the South Carolina primary and wins in several Super Tuesday states.

Sanders currently has 914 delegates to Biden’s 1,217.

Sanders is the last Democratic candidate to drop out of a crowded primary field that once included over 20 candidates.

In a tweet, Biden thanked Sanders for his contributions to the party, and said he would work to earn the votes of Sanders supporters.