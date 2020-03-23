Iowa Press host Dean Borg has died at 81

Longtime Iowa Public Radio and Iowa Press host Dean Borg died the afternoon of March 22 from complications from pancreatic cancer at age 81.

Borg was the longest-serving host in the history of Iowa public television, hosting the show Iowa Press, which features Iowa politicians, policymakers and journalists, from 1971 until his retirement in 2017.

Borg’s career included reporting on school integration from Little Rock, Arkansas, during the 1950s, and the Midwest farm economic struggles of the 1960s. He produced news and public-affairs coverage from South Vietnam and Southeast Asia, and European cities including Paris.

He also produced news and health programming for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and hosted nationwide television public-affairs programs on military affairs for NBC.

Borg interviewed every sitting president from John F. Kennedy to Barack Obama, and moderated several national presidential debates.

Borg received several accolades in his career, including being inducted into the Gold Circle Honor Society at the National Academy of Television Arts and Science. He was also the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Citation at Iowa State University — the highest award given to alums.

In a joint statement commemorating Borg’s career from IPR and Iowa PBS, Iowa PBS Senior Producer Andrew Batt said Borg shared more than a half-century of journalism experience with colleagues and Iowa viewers.

“He believed Iowa Press and public affairs journalism was a public service, and Dean strived for truth and in-depth information in an era of partisan political coverage. His calm demeanor and professionalism leaves a void for all of us,” Batt said in a statement.

Borg is survived by his wife and five children. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold private funeral services, with a memorial service possible later in the year.