‘One Day for Iowa’ online giving event postponed amid coronavirus spread

The University of Iowa announced Monday that it would postpone the Center for Advancement’s annual, 24-hour ‘One Day for Iowa’ online giving event, which was scheduled for March 25.

Members from the Levitt Center for University Advancement hand out cookies on the T. Anne Cleary Walkway on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 for the 1 Day for Iowa fundraiser. (Ben Allan Smith/The Daily Iowan)

The University of Iowa Center for Advancement announced Monday that it will postpone its annual 24-hour “One day for Iowa” online giving event, in alignment with the institution’s overall response to novel coronavirus. The event was slated to start March 25.

In an email, UI Center for Advancement Assistant Vice President for Annual Giving Programs Erin Allen said custom giving links for One Day for Iowa will remain active for anyone who visits the page until at least the end of April, even though the university will not actively promote the event.

“Any gifts made through the website will continue to be directed as the donor intends,” Allen said in the email.

In an effort to support students who may be adversely affected by “unforeseen emergencies,” such as COVID-19, she said in the email that the UI has established the Student Life Emergency Fund.

The fund will be promoted on the One Day for Iowa page, and other UI Center for Advancement channels, she added.

“Our students, programs, faculty, and research need you now more than ever,” said the announcement on the event’s website.

Allen referenced how recipients of the email may be facing challenges with virtual instruction — which the UI has implemented for at least the two weeks following spring break — cancelations, postponements, and other consequences of the coronavirus spread.

“Thank you for your efforts over the past several weeks and months promoting and planning for One Day for Iowa, and we look forward to rescheduling in the future and supporting the important work that you do,” she said.