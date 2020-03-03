Garza breaks Iowa’s single-season scoring record

Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates during a men's basketball game between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 77-68.

After hitting a free throw with 16:47 remaining in the second half of Iowa’s game against Purdue, Luka Garza now holds the single-season scoring record for Iowa men’s basketball.

John Johnson previously held the record with 699 points. He set that mark in 1970 without the aid of a 3-point line. Johnson averaged 27.9 points per game that season, which was highlighted by a 49-point performance against Northwestern.

Garza had already scored the most points in a season by an Iowa junior, blowing by B.J. Armstrong’s previous record of 592 points, which he set in 34 games in 1988.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Garza was averaging 23.7 points per game this season. In conference play, he is averaging 26.1 points, which is the most points per game in Big Ten play by a center since Minnesota’s Tom Kondla in 1967.

Garza has 23 games with 20 or more points. He is currently the front runner for the Big Ten Player of the Year award.