Meyer sisters embracing opportunity to be teammates

Though Megan Meyer doesn’t play often, she is relishing the opportunity to play basketball as a Hawkeye with her sister Makenzie.

Before the season started, Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder said that it would be fun to have sisters Makenzie and Megan Meyer on the same team.

Her statement has proven to be true for everyone.

Megan is a freshman reserve that’s played in nine games, and she has become closer to her sister during the season.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Makenzie said. “Both on and off the court. We’ve grown a lot closer. It’s going to be a real cool memory to look back on.”

Their relationship was not this way in high school. Makenzie said that they argued a lot during that time.

The last time the siblings argued was earlier this season. Their improved relationship has helped the team.

“It’s a different dynamic, I’m sure, for them,” Megan said. “We get along like friends with everyone, and then Makenzie and I act like sisters with the whole team. You’re pretty much with them all the time.”

In their own ways, the sisters have had success individually as guards. Makenzie has made 65 3-pointers on the season, which is first on the team. In conference games, her 40.5 percent from that range is sixth in the Big Ten. She is averaging 14.4 points per game, her highest clip as a Hawkeye.

Passing the ball has been key for Makenzie, as well. Though senior guard Kathleen Doyle is leading the team with 163 assists, Makenzie is second with 106. Makenzie is seventh in the Big Ten in assists.

“I have such great teammates and coaches that are always pouring confidence into me,” Makenzie said.

Megan has made the most of her time on the court. Her first shot as a Hawkeye was a made 3-pointer in her first game against Florida Atlantic. During a blowout win over North Carolina Central, Megan had a career-high six points.

Despite only seeing 32 minutes of action this season, Megan has felt the same thing that her sister has during games.

“Just having confidence and knowing that my teammates believe in me makes me feel better when I’m out there on the court,” Megan said.

Having the Meyer sisters on the same team has proved to be entertaining for those around Iowa women’s basketball.

“It’s fun to watch them go after it in shootaround, because they are really good shooters,” senior guard Kathleen Doyle said.

Though everyone knows that they are sisters, it now feels like they’re two players without a prior relationship just trying to help the team win.

“Quite honestly, I don’t think of them as the Meyer sisters,” Bluder said. “I really don’t see any special interaction between them or any like more time they spend together than other people. I think they’ve really done a good job of ‘they’re teammates.’”

Now the sisters are on a team poised to make a run in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, and they want this season to last forever – for the good of the program.

“Basketball’s always fun,” Makenzie said. “It’s obviously a lot more fun when you’re winning. So, I just think the spirit around the whole team has been so awesome. It’s going to be cool to be able to look back about how successful of a season we had this year.”