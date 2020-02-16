Bench players come up big in win over Wisconsin

Iowa's McKenna Warnock attempts to keep the ball away from Michigan State forward Kayla Belles during the Iowa women's basketball game against Michigan State University on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Caver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 74-57. Warnock led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 22 points.

Typically, the starters have done the scoring for the Hawkeyes this season. The bench made its fair share of contributions against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes notched 39 bench points Sunday against the Badgers, fueling the Hawkeyes to their 34th consecutive home victory.

Two key bench players this season have been guard Gabbie Marshall and the versatile McKenna Warnock, both freshmen.

Against Wisconsin, Marshall tallied eight points and three assists, while Warnock stepped up off the bench with 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Her point total was second on the team.

Marshall had a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter that bounced a couple times before going in. On the next offensive possession, Marshall assisted Warnock on a layup. After that, Warnock hit another layup.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder has been impressed seeing both produce significantly this season.

“We always know McKenna is capable of putting up those type of numbers,” Bluder said. “I mean, she hit four 3’s today. That’s pretty significant. That’s a career high for her.”

Warnock couldn’t have had a game like this without her teammates.

“It was the passes from my teammates,” Warnock said. “I mean, you can’t really hit four open 3’s if you don’t get the ball. They had some really, really good passes.”

This game was very important to Warnock as she grew up outside of Madison. She watched the Badgers, but ultimately decided to go one of their rivals. In her last game against Wisconsin — which was in Madison — she had six points, two assists, and one rebound.

She’s only gotten better from there.

Forward Monika Czinano has liked how Warnock has played in the past few weeks. Warnock had a career-high 22 points Jan. 26 against Michigan State. In her next game, Warnock replaced Czinano in the starting lineup and scored 16 points.

“I mean, I think she’s a vital link in our team,” Czinano said. “Especially coming off the bench, I think everyone knows that. She’s been a great rebounder, great scorer, just great all-around teammate.”

Freshman guard Kate Martin had an impressive coast to coast layup in the third quarter after a steal by senior guard Kathleen Doyle.

In the final minute of the game, junior guard Zion Sanders stole the ball and passed it to freshman guard Megan Meyer for a layup.

“It’s really fun,” Doyle said regarding the bench players. “You don’t get to see them on the court as often as they probably would like to, but they work hard in practice. It’s really exciting when they get rewarded to do it in front of our fans.”

This game came on the heels of a 93-59 loss to Maryland Feb. 13, which saw 24 bench points for the Hawkeyes on the other end of the blowout. In that game, Warnock had seven points and five rebounds.

The bench looks to continue the momentum they have into Iowa’s next game, which is Saturday against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.