Track and field sets records in Nebraska, Indiana

Members of the men’s and women’s teams posted new personal and school records at two different meets over the weekend.

Iowa’s Jenny Kimbro hands off to Tia Saunders during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Kimbro ran a 53.994 split.

They were only the second away meets of the indoor season, but the Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame and the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational at Nebraska over the weekend proved that Iowa track could divide and conquer.

In Nebraska, the first men’s event of the meet — the heptathlon — finished with junior multi-event athlete Will Daniels securing the gold (5,689 points). Daniels also recorded additional personal bests in the 1000 meters (2:48.54) and pole vault (4.31).

“It felt great to compete in the heptathlon this weekend and finish with a new personal best,” Daniels said. “It was a long two days of competition, but there was a great group of guys in the field, and we were all pushing and encouraging each other through each event.

“I was really excited when I heard where my score currently stacks up in the Big Ten, but I know that the most important performances won’t come until later this month at the Big Ten Championships.”

And that same effort rolled into the first women’s event of the weekend.

Senior multi-event athlete Jenny Kimbro made big marks in the pentathlon, nabbing 4,269 points for Iowa. This career best now ranks Kimbro No. 1 on the Iowa all-time leaderboard, No. 1 in the Big Ten, and No. 2 nationally.

“It was a really fun weekend overall,” Kimbro said. “The whole multi-squad had great energy, and we were just able to feed off of each other and push each other to some great performances. There’s always a lot of nerves going into the first multi of the year, and it was just exciting to see how training translated to a meet.”

Another impressive performance at the Husker Invitational came from senior hurdler Jaylan McConico. In his signature fashion, McConico came in first in the 60-meter hurdles (7.67), which makes the win his fourth of the season for that event. McConico’s time at the Jimmy Grant Invitational on Dec. 14 (7.66) still ranks him No. 2 overall for Iowa, No. 1 in the Big Ten, and No. 3 in the country.

While some of the team competed in Nebraska, the rest competed simultaneously in Indiana.

None other than senior thrower Laulauga Tausaga came in first for the shot put (17.96), which broke Iowa’s record in the event and landed her at No.1 in the Big Ten and No. 2 in the nation.

The weekend was also big for the sprinters. Senior mid-distance athlete Mallory King finished first in the 600-meters (1:29.10), placing her third on the Iowa all-time leaderboard and first in the Big Ten.

“It felt great to get back on the track and run a PR in the 600 this weekend,” King said. “It was a great event for our team as a whole. My teammate, Aly Weum, did a great job of setting it up and making the first 400 meters really fast and smooth. I was pretty happy with how the weekend went as a whole.”

Along with King, sophomore sprinter Wayne Lawrence won the gold in the 400 meters (46.09) and with his teammates in the 4×400-meter. Senior sprinter DeJuan Frye started the 4×400, and he said the event’s outcome was a huge step in the right direction.

“We switched up the order a little bit, so we are still trying to figure things out,” Frye said. “[Assistant coach Jason Wakenight] gave me the responsibility to hand off the baton in first on the 4×4, and I did just that to help my team.”

Despite the first-place finish, Frye said there’s still room for improvement on his end.

“I was not happy about how I ran the open 400,” Frye said. “I need to go back and adjust some things for the next one.”