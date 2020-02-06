Iowa track and field splits up to compete in Lincoln, South Bend

Experienced and fresh Iowa athletes travel to two different states in hopes of making marks for nationals over the weekend.

Iowa’s Wayne Lawrence Jr. competes in the men’s 600m run premier during the fourth annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Friday, Jan 17, 2020.

With many away meets ahead, the Iowa track and field team starts the second half of its indoor season today as some team members travel to Nebraska and others go to Indiana for the weekend.

Those who traveled to Lincoln for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational include the team’s sprinters, multi-event athletes, and hurdlers. One of the hurdlers, previously redshirted freshman Grant Conway, will compete in his first collegiate meet ever this weekend.

“I’ve had mixed feelings about it because it’s so late in the season,” Conway said. “But I’m also excited because not many freshmen — especially on the men’s side — get to compete for Iowa their freshman year. It doesn’t happen very often. I finally get to put on the Black and Gold for the rest of the indoor season and hopefully for all of the outdoor season.”

For veteran Iowa athletes, like sophomore sprinter Wayne Lawrence, the pressure is on this weekend. It is another opportunity to set national-qualifying marks.

“Well, my thoughts have kind of changed throughout the week since the No. 2 dude in the Big Ten in the 400 [meters] is also going to be at the meet, so this is more of a serious, serious type of meet, just being that I’m No. 1 in the 400 and he’s No. 2,” Lawrence said. “I plan on going out there and running 45 [seconds], and then coming back on the 4×400 and maybe qualify for nationals at this meet.”

Senior thrower Laulauga Tausaga also changed her mindset going into the Meyo Invite at Notre Dame today.

Tausaga won’t be throwing in the comforts of her own facility, but this still may play to her advantage.

“This last home meet was kind of relaxed, so I was relaxed,” Tausaga said. “What I need is a way for me to get charged up and understand that I have to be uncomfortable to be able to throw far, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Tausaga competed at the Black and Gold Invite last weekend, where her performance landed her two gold medals in the women’s shot put (16.54) and weight throw (21.33) events.

In spite of the wins, Tausaga was underwhelmed by her marks.

“I’m happy I got to get a first start at the last home meet, but they weren’t the numbers I wanted at the moment,” Tausaga said. “I have to keep reminding myself that I haven’t been in a competitive rhythm for a minute, so, as soon as I can get going, better marks will come.”

Like Lawrence, Tausaga is aware of her fellow competition this weekend.

“There are some really wonderful girls in that field right now — especially at Notre Dame,” Tausaga said. “Just to have that heat on me knowing that I am among some of the top girls in the country really elevates me to want to be a better athlete.”

The Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational begins at noon, while the Meyo Invitational kicks off at 4:00 p.m. today.