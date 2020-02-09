Hawkeyes steam past Boilermakers in West Lafayette

The Hawkeyes had three players score at least 20 points in their 83-71 victory over Purdue.

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer looks to pass during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Monday Feb. 6, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 76-60.

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer looks to pass during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Monday Feb. 6, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 76-60.

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer looks to pass during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Monday Feb. 6, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 76-60.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 3 + 4? Send Email Cancel

After recording only five points on in Iowa’s previous game, senior guard Makenzie Meyer went back to her usual scoring on Sunday, scoring 22 points at Purdue.

This was important, as it helped the Hawkeyes steam by the Boilermakers, 83-71.

Meyer shot 9-of-15 from the field against Purdue, but she was not the only key scorer for the Hawkeyes. She was one of three Iowa players to score more than 20 points in the Hawkeye victory.

Senior guard Kathleen Doyle finished the day with 22 points, while sophomore center Monika Czinano finished with 20 points. Senior forward Amanda Ollinger led the team in rebounds once again, bringing down 12 of them.

Shooting for the Hawkeyes was phenomenal against Purdue. They shot 58.9 percent from the field. It was at its high in the second quarter, when they shot 84.6 percent.

“I thought [Meyer] attacked the hole well, and Kathleen hit some dagger 3’s at the end of the shot clock,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “We had great clock management.”

After trailing by seven early, the Hawkeyes steamed back in the second quarter to take a 39-33 lead into halftime. Iowa scored 28 of its points in the paint, and Czinano went 6-for-6 from the field. The lead was impressive, considering the team didn’t hit a 3-point shot in the first half.

RELATED: Czinano comes up big in return to starting lineup

The second half is what separated the teams. A 7-0 run by the Hawkeyes forced the Boilermakers to call a timeout with 4:26 left in the third quarter with the Hawkeyes winning, 55-41.

Though the Boilermakers made it close by the start of the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes kept their lead locked throughout the final frame, even though they only led by two at one point.

“Our defense was good, our communication was excellent, our focus was excellent,” Bluder said. “I am proud of our team for us to come here and give that much effort.”

Three-point shooting picked up for the Hawkeyes in the second half. Meyer, Doyle, and junior guard Alexis Sevillian all made two shots from deep.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes held the Boilermakers’ leading scorer in check. Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris, who averaged 13.3 points per game before Sunday, scored eight points while shooting 2-of-9 from the field.

On a day where the Hawkeyes shot great, the Boilermakers didn’t do as well, shooting 41.7 percent.

“This was a great win for us, especially since we got down early,” Bluder said. “Our defense in the second quarter was outstanding. I love to see 23 assists on only 10 turnovers, and we shot the ball well from every area except the free throw line.”

This is the second game in a row where Iowa’s had 23 assists.

Like other times before, the Hawkeyes didn’t need much scoring from their bench. Iowa’s starts contributed all but five of the Hawkeye points.

The Hawkeyes are 20-4 overall and 11-2 in the Big Ten. This is their fourth consecutive 20-win season and 13th under Bluder. They play in College Park at 5 p.m. Thursday against Maryland.