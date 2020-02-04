Big Ten recognizing McConico’s hot start to the indoor season

Hurdler Jaylan McConico is on a winning streak in the 60-meter hurdles to begin his senior season.

Iowa hurdler Jaylan McConico crosses the finish line of the men’s 60m hurdles during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. McConico’s final time of 7.66 won him the race over teammates Josh Braverman and Will Daniels.

Iowa hurdler Jaylan McConico crosses the finish line of the men’s 60m hurdles during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. McConico’s final time of 7.66 won him the race over teammates Josh Braverman and Will Daniels.

Iowa hurdler Jaylan McConico crosses the finish line of the men’s 60m hurdles during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. McConico’s final time of 7.66 won him the race over teammates Josh Braverman and Will Daniels.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Between the gold medals, personal bests, and all-time records, most would say that Jaylan McConico is crushing his senior season at Iowa. The Big Ten Conference certainly would.

McConico was named Big Ten Athlete of the Week for the second time during the 2019-20 season after his performance at the Rod McCravy Memorial Jan. 25. The honor followed his first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the meet (7.72), which was McConico’s third gold medal in a row in that event.

“It’s a really good benchmark for where I’m at in the season, and I’ve never had that type of honor before, so it’s a good feeling,” McConico said. “It still feels strange.”

His first Big Ten honor came at the beginning of the season. McConico’s 60-meter hurdle win streak started at the Jimmy Grant Invitational on Dec. 14, where his mark of 7.66 allotted him a personal best in addition to the No. 2 spot on Iowa’s all-time leaderboard.

That mark also puts McConico at No. 3 in the nation in the event and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

McConico said he feels like last season — his first at Iowa — prepared him for his constant successes this season.

“I feel more dialed in,” McConico said. “The experience definitely helps with the mental aspect of it. Track is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical, and my past experiences have definitely helped me going into these races.”

RELATED: Hawkeyes win four events in last indoor home meet

The Bolingbrook, Illinois, native transferred from Illinois State after his sophomore year, and, according to him, going to Iowa was a no-brainer.

“I ran here before I transferred, and I really liked the facilities,” McConico said. “I know coach [Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey] Woody had a great reputation with the hurdles, and I think that really shows with our event group. We’re like, second nationally.”

Along with the team’s successes as a whole, Woody is proud of McConico’s development into a standout athlete.

“[McConico’s] just been a great, great pleasure to work with, and he’s just a great teammate — he really helps the other guys, as well,” Woody said. “He’s been to the highest level in the collegiate system, so he knows what it takes to get there. Now, it’s about going out and making the final at nationals and scoring points.

“He’s just a very focused, driven, hardworking athlete. He’s got big goals, and he’s been really dialed in on what he needs to do to reach those goals.”

McConico’s impact has drawn attention from other members of Iowa’s coaching staff beyond Woody, as well.

“I get to watch him perform on a daily basis,” Iowa assistant coach Jason Wakenight said. “It’s pretty awesome privilege to watch a kid of that ability go about his craft every day.”

While McConico is excited about receiving the honor and encouraged by his hot start to the season, he’s concentrated on what’s to come as the indoor season ends and the outdoor season begins.

“Team-wise, I think, obviously, the Big Ten Championship is a big thing for us,” McConico said. “Making sure that we’re consistently in the top eight for Big Tens on the [Track and Field Results Reporting System] list. And, personally, the Big Ten Championships are my end goal.”