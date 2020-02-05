The state Board of Regents approved the University of Iowa’s request to name the new Finkbine Golf Course clubhouse after the Nagle Family, who donated to the construction of the facility.

Gonzalo Leal putts during a golf invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Iowa came in first with a score of 593 against 12 other teams.

Gonzalo Leal putts during a golf invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Iowa came in first with a score of 593 against 12 other teams.

Gonzalo Leal putts during a golf invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Iowa came in first with a score of 593 against 12 other teams.

UI receives approval to name new Finkbine course clubhouse after Iowa City family

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 4 + 5? Send Email Cancel

URBANDALE— The University of Iowa’s request to name the new Finkbine Course Clubhouse the Nagle Family Clubhouse was approved by the state Board of Regents during its Wednesday meeting.

The nearly $10 million building will be named in honor of Mary Lee Nagle Duda and Fritz Duda, whose leadership gift made the construction of the clubhouse possible.

The Nagle family footed the bill for the entire project, which UI Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations Rod Lehnertz said in an interview with *The Daily Iowan* the UI appreciates because private support is rising in importance as state funding for public higher education dwindles.

The newly completed facility will be ready for use during the upcoming spring 2020 men’s and women’s golf season, Lehnertz said during Wednesday’s meeting.

RELATED: Finkbine clubhouse may be named after Iowa City family name request headed to Iowa Regents for approval

“We’re very proud to open the season in this new facility, which will provide, very importantly, proper safety shelter from severe weather incidents for the events that can be hosted there,” Lehnertz said.

In addition to having proper shelter for severe weather, the two-story, 19,000 square-foot clubhouse will include a conference room or private dining space, a pro shop, a restaurant and bar, an outdoor patio, locker rooms, and underground cart storage, according to the documents.

The new amenities will make the clubhouse match the notoriety Finkbine as one of the state’s top-ranked golf courses and serve the UI’s golf programs, Lehnertz said.

The old 1956 clubhouse will be demolished at the end of the month with the completion of the new building, he said.