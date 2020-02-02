The Cloakroom: Caucus Q&A

As the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses quickly approach, many people still have questions surrounding that state’s famed political process. With unfamiliarities around rule changes, etiquette, and requirements, University of Iowa students and staff members wrote in to the Daily Iowan to ask their questions regarding the Iowa Caucuses. In this special episode of The Cloakroom, Daily Iowan Politics Editor Julia Shanahan sits down to answer these questions with host Jake Nemmers.