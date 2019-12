Iowa Men's Basketball head coach Fran McCaffery gives high fives to young Hawkeye fans as he exits the tunnel to the court before a basketball game against Kennesaw State University on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Owls, 93-51. McCaffery was named the 22nd head coach for the team in 2010.(Emily Wangen/The Daily Iowan)