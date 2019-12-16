Bohannon to undergo season-ending hip surgery

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon will miss the remainder of the season after electing to have another hip surgery.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon will miss the rest of the season after electing to undergo hip surgery, Iowa announced Monday.

Bohannon will have surgery on his left hip at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Thursday. Recovery for the procedure is expected to take six-to-nine months.

Bohannon underwent the same surgery on his right hip in May before playing 10 games this season.

“It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said in a release. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends, and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”

The Marion, Iowa, native averaged 8.8 points per game on 29.8 percent shooting this season to go along with 3.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds.

Pain resulted in his hip over the last couple of months that resulted in his decision to undergo additional surgery.

Bohannon played through immense pain last season as well, as Iowa took a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Tennessee.

Bohannon’s decision should allow him to take a medical redshirt, which would him eligibility for next season.

“I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure.”