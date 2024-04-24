The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa Republicans voice support $95 billion foreign aid package, TikTok ban
UI requests approval to lease medical facility in Urbandale
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Advertisement

Iowa Board of Regents President Sherry Bates term extended until 2026

The regents voted in Greta Rouse as president pro tem.
Byline photo of Sabine Martin
Sabine Martin, Executive Editor
April 24, 2024
Iowa+Board+of+Regents+President+of+Pro+Tem+Sherry+Bates+listens+to+a+speaker+during+a+board+meeting+in+Cedar+Falls%2C+Iowa+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+15%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Iowa Board of Regents President of Pro Tem Sherry Bates listens to a speaker during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sherry Bates will continue to lead the Iowa Board of Regents as President until 2026 following a unanimous vote to extend her term on Wednesday. 

Her new term will start May 1 and end April 30, 2026. The regents selected Bates as president in February for a three-month term after she served as interim president in January when former regents President Michael Richards stepped down. 

Bates is the first woman to be elected to the position in nearly 40 years. 

“She has done an excellent job as interim and I’d like to nominate regent Sherry Bates to serve as president and remove that interim title and make her President of the Board of Regents,” Richards said on Wednesday. 

She has served on the board since 2014 and was formerly a social worker in Greene County, which is near Ames, Iowa. Bates also worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services. 

Bates serves as chair of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Committee and is on the Audit and Compliance, Governance, Evaluation and Human Resources, and the Property and Facilities Committees. 

Regent Greta Rouse was also unanimously selected as President Pro Tem on Wednesday. She was previously elected President Pro Tem of the board on Feb. 28. 

She serves as the chair of the Free Speech and Student Affairs Committee and is vice chair of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Committee. She also is on the Investment and Finance and Audit and Compliance Committees.
More to Discover
More in Higher Education
Iowa Board of Regents President of Pro Tem Sherry Bates listens to a speaker during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
UI requests approval to lease medical facility in Urbandale
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house is seen on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. On Thursday, the University of Iowa announced that the registered student organization status for the Kappa Sigma, Delta Chi, and Sigma Nu fraternity chapters, as well as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon colony would be revoked.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter returns to UI campus
A parking meter is seen outside of the University of Iowa West Campus Transportation Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
UI students disappointed with proposed parking permit and ticket price increases
More in News
Activists march and chant down South Linn St. during a Take Back the Night rally in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Activists marched to Linn Street and back to end rape culture and amplify the voices of survivors of sexual violence.
Photos: WRAC hosts 2024 Take Back the Night rally
Iowa City man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for overdose death connection
Iowa City man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for overdose death connection
Iowa City Community School’s Superintendent Matt Degner during a school board meeting in the District’s Educational Services Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
About the Contributors
Sabine Martin
Sabine Martin, Executive Editor
(she/her/hers)
Sabine Martin is the Executive Editor of The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communications and international studies. Sabine is also earning a minor in French. As a current member PolitiFact Iowa team, Sabine was previously Managing News Editor, News Editor, Summer News Editor, and a News Reporter covering higher education at the DI. Sabine interned for U.S. News and World Report in Washington, D.C. in 2023 as an education reporter and for the Cedar Rapids Gazette in 2022.
Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in