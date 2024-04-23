The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter returns to UI campus

The fraternity chapter’s re-entry comes after the chapter’s suspension in 2018 due to hazing violations.
Fatima Salinas, News Reporter
April 23, 2024
The+Sigma+Alpha+Epsilon+fraternity+house+is+seen+on+Thursday%2C+Dec.+13%2C+2018.+On+Thursday%2C+the+University+of+Iowa+announced+that+the+registered+student+organization+status+for+the+Kappa+Sigma%2C+Delta+Chi%2C+and+Sigma+Nu+fraternity+chapters%2C+as+well+as+the+Sigma+Alpha+Epsilon+colony+would+be+revoked.
Nick Rohlman
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house is seen on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. On Thursday, the University of Iowa announced that the registered student organization status for the Kappa Sigma, Delta Chi, and Sigma Nu fraternity chapters, as well as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon colony would be revoked.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon returned to the University of Iowa for the spring 2024 semester after being removed from the UI campus in 2018 for hazing violations.

Previously, Sigma Alpha Epsilon was removed from the UI in 2012 for hazing and not following the fraternity’s governing laws. Then, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon was reinstated in 2016 as a colony, which is a probationary body, and once more terminated in 2018 for hazing and alcohol violations.

Previous hazing violations committed by the fraternity were reported in 2008 and 2009.

According to the UI’s Division of Student Life website, the earliest time Sigma Alpha Epsilon could be reinstated was December 2022.

The new president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Max Beckman, joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon two months before its official introduction this semester.

“Our goals are just raising interest in the fraternity, increasing recruitment numbers, and making a direct impact to campus and local philanthropies,” Beckman said.

Kevin Jimenez, UI student and Sigma Alpha Epsilon vice president, was part of the process of re-establishing the UI fraternity chapter. He reached out to the national board to let it know there was a group of students interested in the fraternity.

“I was part of a big group of friends that always wanted to join a fraternity but never really thought of joining one until we saw the opportunity of starting and bringing one back,” Jimenez said.

Some of the fraternity’s national philanthropic endeavors include the Children’s Miracle Network, Movember, the National Marrow Donor Program, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Beckman said the fraternity’s UI chapter wants to get involved with as many local organizations as possible.

He said the process since its re-entry to the UI campus has involved a lot of collaboration between the Fraternity and Sorority Life Office, their national headquarters, and other Greek institutions on campus.

“SAE was reintroduced via the SAE director of Growth Jamil Tharp and others in his department working with the University of Iowa and then eventually advertising to students via social media,” Beckman said.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon is now fully active and participates in recruitment just like every fraternity on campus, Beckman said.

He added that the idea for re-entry was to wait at least four years so anyone who was part of the old chapter had graduated.

Mckenzie Pendry, assistant director for the office of UI Fraternity and Sorority Life, said the fraternity and the university crafted a return agreement for this semester.

“So for about a year, we have been working with their national organization to prepare for their return,” Pendry said.

Pendry said her role was to support the chapter in its return to campus, whereas the national organization took care of the larger details, such as inducting new members into the chapter and following its activity more closely.

Jimenez said the re-entry has gone smoothly and the fraternity has increased its active member numbers immensely since it started.

Beckman said they have gone from zero to 18 members, composed of a mixture of first and second-year students.
