Gov. Kim Reynolds declares Monday ‘Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Appreciation Day’

Reynolds congratulated the team’s historic season and team.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
April 22, 2024
Gov.+Kim+Reynolds+speaks+during+the+4th+District+tailgate+Presidential+Rally+in+Nevada%2C+Iowa+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+The+tailgate+featured+speeches+from+Republican+Presidential+candidates+and+U.S.+Representatives+among+others.+
Emily Nyberg
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the 4th District tailgate Presidential Rally in Nevada, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The tailgate featured speeches from Republican Presidential candidates and U.S. Representatives among others.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared Monday “Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Appreciation Day” to celebrate the team’s historic season. 

Reynolds released a video message on Monday morning to congratulate the team on their second consecutive run to the NCAA title game, their third consecutive Big Ten championship, and breaking viewership and attendance records along the way. 

“The Iowa women’s basketball team made dreams come true this season,” Reynolds said in the video address. “They captivated fans nationwide, from lifelong Hawkeyes to Hollywood celebrities. Their star power was undeniable and they demonstrated the very best of our state in every way.”

