Gov. Kim Reynolds declares Monday ‘Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Appreciation Day’

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared Monday “Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Appreciation Day” to celebrate the team’s historic season.

Reynolds released a video message on Monday morning to congratulate the team on their second consecutive run to the NCAA title game, their third consecutive Big Ten championship, and breaking viewership and attendance records along the way.

.@IowaWBB inspired young girls and boys to dream big, work hard, and believe they can do anything. Today, I declare April 22nd Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Appreciation Day! pic.twitter.com/DTgP3cFuCo — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) April 22, 2024

“The Iowa women’s basketball team made dreams come true this season,” Reynolds said in the video address. “They captivated fans nationwide, from lifelong Hawkeyes to Hollywood celebrities. Their star power was undeniable and they demonstrated the very best of our state in every way.”