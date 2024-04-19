Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs law helping Boy Scout sexual abuse survivors

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The bill would allow Boy Scout sexual abuse survivors to gather the full settlement with lawmakers meeting the deadline to change the statute of limitations.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
April 19, 2024
Gov.+Kim+Reynolds+gives+the+annual+Condition+of+the+State+address+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol%2C+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+9%2C+2024.+
Zachary Boyden-Holmes/ The Des Moines Register (Pool photo)
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the annual Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law on Friday to alter the state’s statute of limitations for civil sexual abuse cases to narrowly benefit Boy Scout sex abuse survivors who are eligible for compensation under a settlement up to $2.7 million. 

The state met the April 19 deadline to alter the state’s sexual abuse civil statute of limitations, or how long a victim has to bring a case against their abuser. With Reynolds’ signature, the law is now in place meaning Iowa plaintiffs will be eligible for more under the settlement agreement. 

The bill comes after legislative efforts to alter the statute of limitations ramped up at the beginning of April. 

The bill received bipartisan support in the Senate and was clogged up in the House over concerns about the scope of the reforms. An amendment brought by House Republicans on Friday clarified legislative intent and the bill passed with bipartisan support in both chambers on Friday.

“Those who were sexually abused while in Boy Scouts should have the ability to receive the greatest amount of compensation available,” Reynolds said in a news release Friday. “Even after an initial disclosure, it may take many more years before a victim is willing to file a legal action in a public court proceeding. We should not stand in the way of these survivors receiving their justified compensation.”  

Democrats supported the bill and Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, introduced a bill earlier this session that was never taken up by the Republican majority. Earlier this month Republican lawmakers joined the cause and introduced their own bill, Senate File 2431

“Iowans who were abused as children should not be financially penalized in their settlement simply because the abuse occurred within the borders of Iowa,” Petersen said. “Hundreds of Iowans will have a chance at receiving their full settlement thanks to a group of survivors who came forward, shared their painful stories, and asked for our help.” 

Reynolds signs bill arming teachers into law 

Reynolds also signed a bill creating a permitting and training process for school staff to carry guns in school. The bill, House File 2587,  would also give staff that carry weapons qualified immunity, a legal standard typically reserved for law enforcement, to appease insurance carriers that refused to insure schools that armed staff.

About the Contributor
Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
