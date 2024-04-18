The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Indigo Girls grace the stage at Englert Theater 
With adjournment around the corner, Iowa lawmakers consider tax overhaul
Iowa track and field prepares for first home outdoor meet
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s midweek victory over Bradley
Caitlin Clark to sign eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, receive signature shoe
Advertisement

Indigo Girls grace the stage at Englert Theater 

Rock-folk duo known as the Indigo Girls took the stage in Iowa City Wednesday night to tour songs from their most recent album, “Look Long,” just weeks before the release of their upcoming documentary, “Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All.”
Kate Wolfe, Arts Reporter
April 18, 2024
The+Indigo+Girls+perform+at+the+Englert+Theatre+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+April+17%2C+2024.
Ethan McLaughlin
The Indigo Girls perform at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Indigo Girls, the folk-rock duo consisting of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, took the stage at the Englert Theater Wednesday night for the first of two sold-out shows this week. 

The pair, who have been performing together since high school, have nearly 900,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, 16 studio albums, and are the subject of countless pop culture references. Their most recent creative endeavor is a documentary, “Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All,” which will be released on streaming services early next month. 

This was the Indigo Girls’ second visit to the Englert; their first time was in 2016 during their “One Lost Day” album tour. 

“Bringing Indigo Girls back to the Englert was a no-brainer for us,” Ella Kang, the senior marketing manager of the Englert Theater, said. “We’re really into singer-songwriters at the Englert, and Indigo Girls are so revered and so well respected in that sphere.” 

The band’s Englert performance was originally scheduled for November 2023 but was rescheduled for Thursday due to an unforeseen illness affecting the band. Luckily for fans, however, in addition to rescheduling, the band added an extra date, Wednesday, to their tour itinerary, allowing Iowa City fans an additional chance to see them in action. 

The night kicked off with opener Lucy Wainwright Roche, who warmed up the crowd of over 700 people. Roche’s set featured sweet, lilting vocals, an acoustic guitar, and endearingly awkward crowd work about motherhood, her dog who hates music, and the reason why she doesn’t get asked to play at weddings. 

Rowdy laughter turned into thunderous applause, however, as Saliers and Ray stepped on stage to begin their set. The duo was joined by Lyris Hung on violin, and Roche as backup vocals. The group was met with raucous cheers from the audience as they hammered the first chords of Indigo Girls’ 2004 track “Fill It Up.”

The band made sure that the love they felt from their Iowa City fans did not go unreciprocated. 

Fans cheer as the Indigo Girls take the stage at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Ethan McLaughlin)

Saliers, who let the crowd know she’s been a college women’s basketball fan since childhood, stepped on stage in a Caitlin Clark basketball jersey, opening her arms and gesturing for applause as she pointed to the name on the back.  

“Congratulations to you guys. It’s amazing to see people waking up and seeing [women’s basketball] in a whole new light,” she said humorously, “Although I can only wear the shirt once because it’s autographed, so I can’t wash it.” 

Neither Saliers or Ray spent much time interacting with the audience, nor did they introduce a single song on their set list. Instead, they let their craftsmanship and iconic body of work speak for themselves, transporting their audience through a harmonious collision of melodies and memories.

“[These songs] were my prom,” concert attendee Kris Banwart exclaimed. “[My husband and I] played Indigo Girls at our wedding; I had Indigo Girls playing when I gave birth to my kids; when my husband passed away last year, we played Indigo Girls at his funeral. These songs are my entire life in memories.”  

While the crowd at the Englert clapped and whistled for old and new songs alike, it was undeniable that the nostalgia held an allure for most of the audience.   

The duo’s final song before leaving the stage — though they would return shortly for an encore — was their 1989 hit “Closer to Fine,” the song recently featured in Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film, “Barbie,” garnering media exposure for the song and propelling the already notorious band even further into the mainstream attention of younger generations.

For the first time that night, everyone was out of their seats. The energy shift in the room was palpable and the kaleidoscope of generations in attendance found themselves momentarily woven together, doused in purple light from the stage, singing along to the iconic track.  

Banwart laughed at the band’s new attention. “My son tried to introduce me to them the other day. I had to tell him, ‘I already have three T-shirts; I first got their cassette in 1987!’”  
More to Discover
More in Arts
The Indigo Girls perform at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Photos: Indigo Girls live in Iowa City at the Englert Theatre
Bestselling author and Indianapolis resident John Green expresses his thoughts on libraries banning books as the Indianapolis Public Library kicked off national Banned Books Week with a discussion on Oct 2, 2023, at the Indianapolis Central Branch Public Library.
Ask the Author | John Green on banning book laws, fan base growth
Ahzia Hester performs during The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom in the Adler Journalism building on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Four groups will be featured in the series’ second season.
Headliners | Ahzia
More in Events
Evolutionary biologists to celebrate Iowa City Darwin Day
Evolutionary biologists to celebrate Iowa City Darwin Day
A reception was held before an Out of the Archives screening of Oscar Micheaux’s ‘Body and Soul’ with live score performed by the Alvin Cobb Jr. Trio at Filmscene in Iowa City on Monday, April 8, 2024.
One year later, Out of the Archive film series is still running
‘Blist Her’ performs during the KRUI 40 Mission Creek event in the Iowa Memorial Union Hawkeye Room in Iowa City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
KRUI at 40: Where are they now?
More in Latest News
Lawmakers sit in the house chamber during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
With adjournment around the corner, Iowa lawmakers consider tax overhaul
Iowa’s Amber Aesoph cheers on runners during the women’s mile during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Iowa track and field prepares for first home outdoor meet
Iowa players high five after securing the win after a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s midweek victory over Bradley
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in