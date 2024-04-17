Iowa Senate gives final approval of governor’s literacy bill

Iowa Senate lawmakers gave final approval to the governor’s K-12 literacy bill on Wednesday, sending the bill to the Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature.

The bill, House File 2618, would require students at teacher prep programs around the state to take a test similar to the Massachusetts state “foundations of reading assessment” and schools would be required to report scores to the Iowa Department of Education.

The bill would also require schools to notify parents if their child is not proficient in reading in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, and if requested by a parent or guardian, retain the student in that grade level until they are proficient.

The bill would also require schools to make personalized reading plans for students who are not proficient in reading.

The legislation passed in the Senate 46-0 on Wednesday and now heads to the governor for her signature, after passing the house on April 2.

Reynolds applauded the passage in a news release after the bill’s passage on Wednesday.

“By investing in literacy today, we are opening opportunities for our kids in the future,” Reynolds said. “[This bill] gives parents more control over their child’s success by providing transparency of reading proficiency and personalized plans if students fall behind.”