Iowa Senate gives final approval of governor’s literacy bill
Caitlin Clark appears on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’
Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal
IC City Council approves utility rates, fiscal 2025 budget
IC Councilor Laura Bergus tries second attempt to shift funds from police budget
Iowa Senate gives final approval of governor’s literacy bill

The bill now heads to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
April 17, 2024
Iowa+Gov.+Kim+Reynolds+speaks+during+Florida+Gov.+Ron+DeSantis+Caucus+Night+Watch+Party+at+the+Sheraton+in+West+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+15%2C+2024.+Republican+voters+assembled+statewide+to+participate+in+the+caucuses+despite+the+cold+and+extreme+winter+weather+across+the+state.+Former+President+Donald+Trump+won+the+caucuses+in+a+dominant+and+early+fashion+with+51+percent+support+from+Republicans+while+DeSantis+trailed+in+second+with+21+percent+as+of+11%3A15+p.m.+Around+250+people+showed+up+to+listen+to+DeSantis.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa Senate lawmakers gave final approval to the governor’s K-12 literacy bill on Wednesday, sending the bill to the Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature. 

The bill, House File 2618, would require students at teacher prep programs around the state to take a test similar to the Massachusetts state “foundations of reading assessment” and schools would be required to report scores to the Iowa Department of Education. 

The bill would also require schools to notify parents if their child is not proficient in reading in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, and if requested by a parent or guardian, retain the student in that grade level until they are proficient. 

The bill would also require schools to make personalized reading plans for students who are not proficient in reading. 

The legislation passed in the Senate 46-0 on Wednesday and now heads to the governor for her signature, after passing the house on April 2.

Reynolds applauded the passage in a news release after the bill’s passage on Wednesday. 

By investing in literacy today, we are opening opportunities for our kids in the future,” Reynolds said. “[This bill] gives parents more control over their child’s success by providing transparency of reading proficiency and personalized plans if students fall behind.” 
Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
