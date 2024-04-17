Iowa Attorney General offers grant opportunity for sexual assault services after UI RVAP dissolution

After the University of Iowa’s announcement this month that it’s transitioning the Rape Victim Advocacy Program to another program, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced a grant Wednesday that will continue the services provided to support victims and survivors of sexual assault in Iowa.

RVAP’s existing services will be transferred to Iowa City’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program. UI officials said RVAP’s services won’t be interrupted during the transition that is happening by Sept. 30.

According to a press release from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the state will open up grant applications to qualified organizations that serve sexual assault survivors and victims.

The estimated annual grant funding will be up to $401,356. The funding is sourced from a combination of federal and state victim services funds, according to the release. The grant cycle will begin Oct. 1 and extend through Sept. 30, 2026.

The grant application will open on April 30, with the deadline set for May 31.

To be eligible for the grant, qualified organizations must serve victims in Johnson, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Lee, Van Buren, and Washington counties. All applicants must also be registered in the Iowa Grants for Victims Services to be eligible.