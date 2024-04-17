2024 WNBA Draft garners 2.45 million viewers, shatters previous record

The 2024 WNBA Draft earned 2.45 million viewers on ESPN on Monday night, shattering the previous record set two decades ago.

Highlighted by Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark selected first overall by the Indiana Fever, this year’s draft had almost five times as many viewers as last year’s event.

The previous record was set 20 years ago when UConn’s Diana Taurasi’s selection by the Phoenix Mercury gathered 601,000 viewers.

Following the selection of Clark came Stanford’s Cameron Brink to the Los Angeles Sparks as well as South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso to the Chicago Sky, second and third overall, respectively.

LSU’s Angel Reese was also selected by the Sky with the seventh overall pick.

Clark has been a part of three of the most-watched women’s hoops games of all time. The 2024 NCAA National Championship between Iowa and South Carolina brought in the most views in women’s basketball history with 18.7 million viewers.

The other two contests were also in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, starting with Iowa’s revenge victory over LSU in the Elite Eight that saw 12.3 million viewers. Following the win over the Tigers, Iowa’s date days later with UConn to advance to the NCAA National Championship gathered 14.2 million viewers.