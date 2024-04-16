The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

UI requests to build clubhouse at Duane Banks Field
Politics Notebook | Iowa lawmakers send teacher gun bill to governor
Las Vegas Aces select Kate Martin in second round of WNBA Draft
Severe storms expected to hit Johnson County area Tuesday and Wednesday
Regent survey shows better attitudes toward free speech on campus

The second iteration of a free speech survey commissioned by the regents found that campus feelings on free speech have improved since 2021.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
April 16, 2024
Iowa+Board+of+Regents+President+of+Pro+Tem+Sherry+Bates+listens+to+a+speaker+during+a+board+meeting+in+Cedar+Falls%2C+Iowa+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+15%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Iowa Board of Regents President of Pro Tem Sherry Bates listens to a speaker during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

A March survey of students, staff, and faculty at Iowa’s three public universities found that overall attitudes toward the state of free speech on campus improved from a December 2021 survey. 

The bi-annual survey results from regent recommendations following concerns over the state of free speech on public university campuses in Iowa in 2021. 

The survey was created to gauge the effectiveness of promoting free speech on campuses following a 2021 law that required regent universities and community colleges to develop free speech curricula to educate students about their free speech rights on campus. 

The 2024 survey had a lower response rate than the fall 2021 survey for both students and employees.

An overwhelming majority of students feel comfortable expressing their opinions related to class material with 87 percent saying they felt comfortable in the 2024 survey, an increase from the 77.5 percent who felt the same in 2022. 

Over 80 percent of student respondents, also felt they could express their opinions outside of class, compared to 73.6 in 2021. A majority of students, or 79.1 percent, also feel that universities don’t restrict free speech even when it makes others uncomfortable, an increase from 66.2 percent in 2021. 

Of the 10,551 staff and faculty respondents, a 36.6 percent response rate, 76.9 percent felt that universities provide an environment for free and open expression of ideas, compared to just 68.7 percent in 2021.

About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
