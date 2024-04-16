Johnson County under tornado watch

Johnson County is under a tornado watch that started at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The watch covers a total of 21 counties in Iowa.

The watch also covers 12 counties in Illinois and two counties in Missouri. The National Weather Service released an alert Monday that severe weather is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the most severe weather is expected Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk for the area, listing golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes as possibilities.

In Johnson County, the weather service predicts that wind gusts Tuesday night could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

Johnson County experienced severe weather last year in March 2023. Storms hit parts of Coralville, Solon, and Hills leaving 2,000 residents without power. Similarly to the expected weather Tuesday night, wind speeds reached up to 40 miles per hour in the March 2023 storms.





