Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs law allowing state, local police to enforce illegal entry law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2340 Wednesday. The bill makes illegal reentry after being removed from the U.S. a state crime, allowing state and local law enforcement to arrest undocumented immigrants and the state judges to order their removal to a port of entry.

Reynolds’ approval of the bill comes as federal lawmakers are unable to agree on reforms to address the influx of illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

While federal lawmakers are at a stalemate, states have attempted to take matters into their own hands. Texas passed a law similar to this legislation in 2023 but was later blocked by court battles between the state and the Biden administration on whether states have constitutional jurisdiction to enforce immigration laws.

Reynolds has sent Iowa National Guardsmen and Iowa State Patrol officers to the border several times to assist Texas in its Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.

“The Biden Administration has failed to enforce our nation’s immigration laws, putting the protection and safety of Iowans at risk,” Reynolds said in a news release Wednesday. “Those who come into our country illegally have broken the law, yet Biden refuses to deport them. This bill gives Iowa law enforcement the power to do what he is unwilling to do: enforce immigration laws already on the books.”