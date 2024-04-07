The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall finish illustrious Iowa women’s basketball careers in national championship loss
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
Advertisement

UI researchers receive patent for new diabetes treatment

While working on a different project in their lab, University of Iowa graduate students unintentionally stumbled on a new treatment for Type 2 diabetes.
Byline photo of Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
April 7, 2024
The+University+of+Iowa+Hospitals+and+Clinics+main+building+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Feb.+21%2C+2023.
Shuntaro Kawasaki
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics main building is seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.

University of Iowa professor Calvin Carter could be at the forefront of new treatments for Type 2 diabetes, though his discoveries were almost entirely by accident.

While working in the lab of UI professor and geneticist Val Sheffield, Carter studied inherited eye diseases associated with blindness. The two were mainly focused on a disease called Bardet-Biedl Syndrome, or BBS, which causes a mutation in the genes that code for cilia, which are tiny hair-like antennae on their cells. People with the disease often experience traits like obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Carter proposed using energy from magnetic fields to compensate for the cells’ lack of cilia. He said animals and humans innately have receptors for magnet fields built into their bodies, which is how birds migrate to the same nest every year — the directions are ingrained in their bodies.

While growing up, Carter also expressed an interest in 5G internet and how magnetic fields and invisible waves could affect our bodies.

“I used to play video games, and I would sit next to our family’s Wi-Fi router,” he said. “My mom, a Polish immigrant, would come up with a wooden spoon and hit my brother and I on the wrist and say, ‘Hey, be careful. Don’t sit too close to that thing.’”

Sheffield gave Carter the green light to start experimenting with magnetic fields, and Carter made metal coils to start experiments, primarily using mice.

At the same time graduate student Sunny Huang, was interested in focusing more on the diabetes aspect of BBS and asked Carter to borrow some of his mice that had diabetes. But what she found was that all of the mice had normal blood sugar.

Type 2 diabetes causes irregular blood sugar levels from insulin resistance developed over time. Elevated blood sugar can lead to various health complications if untreated. Currently, the only known way to lower blood sugar is through body-produced insulin or an external injection.

At first, Carter and Sheffield were in disbelief, but when Huang tested the mice again, she found that all the mice that had been treated in the magnetic coils had normal blood sugar.

After their discovery in 2020, the team worked for two years to test how magnetic fields can be used to treat people with Type 2 diabetes.

“We didn’t think anyone would believe this,” Sheffield said. “Sometimes serendipity happens in science, and you can discover stuff if you pay attention.”

After testing, Carter started a medical technology company called Geminii Health and received a patent for the treatment called “Therapeutic Systems using Magnetic Fields” with the help of the Iowa Research Foundation.

“The whole intention of it is to bring this out of the lab and into the community,” Carter said. “Our goal at our company is to harness these discoveries to help people, and one of the ways that we’re doing so is by treating some of the most common and deadly diseases in the world.”

Sheffield also emphasized the importance of medical companies in the science field.

“It’s so important to take scientific discoveries that are found in an academic setting and take them to treatment, and academics isn’t very good at doing that,” he said.

The team is now working to discover the best method to deliver the treatment to patients as they prepare to start clinical trials in about a year. Carter said he’s talked to many people in the community with Type 2 diabetes to see what would be the most convenient treatment form for them.

Right now, the most likely treatment will consist of some kind of apparatus built around a patient’s bed so they can be treated while they sleep. He explained this treatment method is much more feasible than taking several medications and insulin injections every day.

“There’s a lot of good diabetes treatments,” Carter said. “The challenge is that all of them have limitations. In an ideal world, what this technology allows is for somebody, essentially, to use a remote control to change how somebody’s body processes sugar.”

RELATED: UI research leads to possible treatment for diabetes, fibrosis

Having experienced the difficulty of these cumbersome diabetes treatments in her family, Huang said the new magnetic field treatment would take a huge weight off of patients.

“I actually have a lot of family members who suffer from Type 2 diabetes, and I saw them struggling with doing their insulin injections and remembering to take pills,” she said. “I think that was really a huge motivator to find ways that are easier, that fit into patients’ lifestyles better, because I saw firsthand how difficult it is to keep to your regimen.”

According to Sheffield, magnetic fields may eventually be able to treat other diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s. Similar to BBS, these diseases deal with the same issue of cells having too much oxygen, and the magnetic fields reduce the oxygen in cells. Sheffield said the team just needs to find out why that is.

Until then, he said he’s looking forward to seeing the team’s findings have a real-world effect.

“At this point, we really haven’t helped anybody with this,” he said. “We’ve helped some mice, but the goal is to help people.”
More to Discover
More in Campus
A woman sees a partial solar eclipse in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia on April 20, 2023.
Partial solar eclipse to dim Iowa City skies
The Pappajohn Business Building is seen on Tuesday, April 3, 2024.
UI Tippie College of Business to offer new entrepreneurship major this fall
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
More in Higher Education
Kae Vdovichenko, head of the Queer Liberation Front, stands in front of the Pride Alliance Center in Iowa City on Sunday, March 17, 2024. DEI staff shortages would affect the UI Cultural Centers at the University of Iowa.
Some UI students fearful of upcoming potential changes to campus DEI resources
Elizabeth Heineman prepares for a lecture on the spring class Rapid Response History: Israel and Palestine on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The class discusses news on the conflict as the news breaks.
UI Rapid Response class analyzes history Israel-Palestine conflict
The Old Capitol dome is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
UI releases plan to repair Old Capitol gold dome after storm damage
More in News
Iowa City High School is seen on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Iowa City High receives social media threat
The Iowa River is seen in Iowa City on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Riversides are among the many water environments that cicadas reside. This spring, for the first time in 221 years, two specific broods of cicadas will emerge from the earth.
Johnson County to see millions of cicadas this summer
The Johnson County Administration Building is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday Oct. 4 2023.
Pilot project aims to help Johnson County families find affordable housing
About the Contributors
Grace Olson, News Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Grace Olson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. She's a news reporter for The DI, reporting primarily on local government. She is from Denver, Colorado and worked on the pirnt publication from her high school prior to her work in college.
Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Shuntaro Kawasaki is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry and Cinema. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Shuntaro has interned at the Carver College of Medicine, writing a research paper.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in