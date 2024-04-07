The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall finish illustrious Iowa women’s basketball careers in national championship loss
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
April 7, 2024

No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during a NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins. The game marks Iowa’s second straight runner-up finish for the title.

Iowa scored 15 points on turnovers and outscored the Gamecocks in the first quarter. Guard Caitlin Clark led the team with 30 points followed by guard Kate Martin with 16 and guard Sydney Affolter with 12. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 16:31 of the game.

South Carolina scored 48 points in the paint, 37 from the bench, and 30 on second chances. Guard Tessa Johnson led the team with 19 points followed by center Kamilla Cardoso with 15 and guard Te-Hina Paopao with 14. The Gamecocks outscored the Hawkeyes in all but the first quarter and held the lead for 21:09 of the game.

Overall there were three lead changes and five times the game was tied. There were over 18,000 fans in attendance.

The end of the game marks the end of the collegiate careers of five Iowa players: Molly Davis, Sharon Goodman, Gabbie, Marshall, Clark, and Martin.

2024_04_07_ncaatourniowawbbsouthcarolina_slides_0001
Gallery33 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Iowa women’s basketball team walk down a red carpet during a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-75.

Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
