The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Iowa wants to stay true to its brand of basketball in Final Four versus UConn
UConn women's basketball notebook | Huskies return to Final Four with underdog mentality
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
Iowa City Downtown District temporarily leasing space of recently-closed White Rabbit
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four press conferences, open locker rooms & open practices
Advertisement

UI Tippie College of Business to offer new entrepreneurship major this fall

As the business landscape continues to change and grow, Tippie professors said they want to prepare their students for the future.
Byline photo of Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
April 4, 2024
The+Pappajohn+Business+Building+is+seen+on+Tuesday%2C+April+3%2C+2024.
Ryan Paris
The Pappajohn Business Building is seen on Tuesday, April 3, 2024.

Starting this fall, University of Iowa students in the Tippie College of Business will be able to major in entrepreneurship .

David Hensley, John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center executive director and professor of entrepreneurship, led an interdisciplinary faculty committee to create the curriculum for the new major and decide what elements of business the track should include.

Hensley said students will now have the unique opportunity to hone several essential business skills through one curriculum.

“We made the determination that it was time to provide business students with an advanced study of entrepreneurship and innovation that would have special emphasis in areas that include technology innovation, entrepreneurial finance, and entrepreneurial leadership,” Hensley said.

Tippie currently offers a few classes in entrepreneurship and the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, but Hensley said the major will allow students to focus on the subject even more.

“We’ve been a leader in campus-wide entrepreneurship education and making sure that students from all disciplines have access to entrepreneurship education,” he said. “With this new major, I think it was just the realization that we needed to provide students a more advanced, focused, impactful degree.”

Kimm Harris, UI associate professor of practice, also sat on the committee and emphasized all the different skills students will be able to receive while  in the major.

“I don’t think you can go wrong with developing an entrepreneurial mindset,” Harris said. “Whether you want to start a business, lead a business, or be effective in an organization, you can’t go wrong with that type of education.”

Lynn Allendorf, director and instructor of the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, said the new major will likely help promote the business school as well and put it on incoming students’ radars.

“I think this will be a great recruiting tool for the University of Iowa,” she said “We run into high school students all the time that want to have a really deep focus on entrepreneurship, so this will be a great experience for them and really set us more on par with our peers throughout the Big Ten.”

 Hensley said many college students are now pursuing service-based businesses or businesses on social media while they’re in school, so giving students better resources for starting their businesses just makes sense.

“More and more students are doing side hustles. As the economy evolves, we want to better prepare our students to take some of those side hustles and turn them into scalable business opportunities,” he said. “The interest in entrepreneurship is as high as it’s ever been. It empowers people to pursue their own dreams.”

Harris said the future of business is also going to see many changes as baby boomers continue to age out of the workforce.

“We have a very large transition of wealth and businesses that are going to happen,” she said. “There are a lot of businesses that are going to be looking for new leaders and new owners, and I think that’s a fabulous opportunity.”
More to Discover
More in Campus
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
The RVAP Building is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The RVAP Building hosts the new support group Healing Through Art.
UI to dissolve Rape Victim Advocacy Program, lay off staff members
Kae Vdovichenko, head of the Queer Liberation Front, stands in front of the Pride Alliance Center in Iowa City on Sunday, March 17, 2024. DEI staff shortages would affect the UI Cultural Centers at the University of Iowa.
Some UI students fearful of upcoming potential changes to campus DEI resources
More in Higher Education
Elizabeth Heineman prepares for a lecture on the spring class Rapid Response History: Israel and Palestine on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The class discusses news on the conflict as the news breaks.
UI Rapid Response class analyzes history Israel-Palestine conflict
The Old Capitol dome is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
UI releases plan to repair Old Capitol gold dome after storm damage
The University of Iowas College of Dentistry and Dental Clinic building is seen on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
UI College of Dentistry assistant professor accused of dishonest, abusive behavior
More in News
The Johnson County Administration Building is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday Oct. 4 2023.
Pilot project aims to help Johnson County families find affordable housing
112 South Linn Street, a storefront being temporarily leased by Iowa City Downtown District for a new program called In The Meantime. The store was previously home to the boutique White Rabbit.
Iowa City Downtown District temporarily leasing space of recently-closed White Rabbit
Man charged with exposing himself in Iowa City Walmart
Man charged with exposing himself in Iowa City Walmart
About the Contributor
Grace Olson, News Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Grace Olson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. She's a news reporter for The DI, reporting primarily on local government. She is from Denver, Colorado and worked on the pirnt publication from her high school prior to her work in college.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in