DITV Sports: Payton Sandfort Declares for the NBA Draft
Junior guard Payton Sandfort declares for the NBA Draft but kept his eligibility. Sandfort is currently projected to go in the middle of the second round, however if he is not drafted he can come back to Iowa for his senior season.
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.