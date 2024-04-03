The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Payton Sandfort Declares for the NBA Draft

Junior guard Payton Sandfort declares for the NBA Draft but kept his eligibility. Sandfort is currently projected to go in the middle of the second round, however if he is not drafted he can come back to Iowa for his senior season.
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Digital Liaison
April 3, 2024
DITV: Newscast Mon Apr 1st, 2024
DITV: Newscast Fri Mar 29th, 2024
Iowa center Addison OGrady and LSU forward Angel Reese fight for a spot in the lane during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
DITV Sports: Addi O'Grady's lockdown defense pushes the Iowa Hawkeyes past LSU in Elite Eight win
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the bal during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball gets revenge on LSU in Elite Eight as Caitlin Clark scores 41
The LSU women’s basketball team celebrate after the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark sets up rematch vs. LSU after 29-point 15 assist game in Sweet Sixteen
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Reporter
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
