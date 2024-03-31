DITV Sports: How Sydney Affolter has made her impact known for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team
Since Sydney Affolter has been inserted into the starting lineup for the Iowa Hawkeyes she has been one of the team’s best players. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick spoke with player and coaches on how Affolter is always able to impact the game.
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.