Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa from beyond the arc, plays stout defense in Sweet 16 win over Colorado
Iowa women's basketball blows by Colorado in Sweet 16 as five players score in double digits
Colorado women's basketball reflects on difficulty of guarding star point guard Caitlin Clark
Eckard, Ramirez to lead UI Undergraduate Student Government after record voter turnout
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado
DITV Sports: How Sydney Affolter has made her impact known for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team

Since Sydney Affolter has been inserted into the starting lineup for the Iowa Hawkeyes she has been one of the team’s best players. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick spoke with player and coaches on how Affolter is always able to impact the game.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
March 31, 2024
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, guard Gabbie Marshall, and guard Kate Martin smile during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
DITV Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for Sweet 16 rematch against Colorado Buffaloes
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach shoots the ball during an NCAA Tournament First Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 16 Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Crusaders, 91-65.
DITV Sports: Iowa Guard Kylie Feuerbach embraces every tournament moment after missing 2022 season
DITV: UI Library Exhibit Programming Addresses Censorship
DITV: UI Library Exhibit Programming Addresses Censorship
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark waits to be introduced during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
DITV Sports: Iowa Advances to Sweet Sixteen in Caitlin Clark's Final Game at Home
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences ahead of an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Mountaineers face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT.
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball to Play West Virginia in Round Two of NCAA Tournament
All-Americans of the 125-pound weight class hold their trophies during the final session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
DITV Sports: Iowa Places Fifth at National Wrestling Championships
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.
Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa from beyond the arc, plays stout defense in Sweet 16 win over Colorado
Michigan State infielder Anna Fox throws the ball to first base to get a force-out on Iowa infielder Tory Bennett during the second of two softball games between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 1-0.
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan State
Iowa center Addison OGrady attempts to block LSU forward SaMyah Smith’s shot during the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Smith scored two points. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.
'It's almost unfortunate they're meeting this early': Iowa to rematch defending national champion LSU in Elite Eight
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
