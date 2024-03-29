Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Colorado in Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Iowa women’s basketball team will continue its postseason run with a Sweet 16 game against No. 5 Colorado on Saturday. The two squads played in the Sweet 16 last year, and the Hawkeyes prevailed 87-77. Iowa has won the last three matchups with Colorado.

Matchup: No. 1 Iowa (31-4, 15-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Colorado (24-9, 11-7 Pac-12)

Head coaches: Lisa Bluder (24th year at Iowa), JR Payne (eighth year at Colorado)

Parking: Lots at Green and Liberty streets, Madison Avenue and South Pearl Street, and Madison Avenue and Green Street are open for a $25 daily fee. The V lot under the Empire State Plaza will be open as usual.

Doors: Arena doors will open to ticketed fans at Noon EST.

Scheduled game time: Saturday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Fan Zone: Head to the Fan Zone on South Pearl St in front of MVP Arena on Saturday from Noon-4:30 p.m. EST. The area includes food trucks and music from DJ Jonesy.

Tickets: SeatGeek from as low as $114 per ticket. Ticketmaster from as low as $123 per ticket.

Saturday tickets include both the LSU-UCLA (tipoff at 1 p.m. EST) and Iowa-Colorado Sweet 16 games. Iowa fans are projected to take up 54 percent of the crowd at MVP Arena, according to data from VividSeats.

TV: ABC

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network and Sirius XM (CH 210/203)