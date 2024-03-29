Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Colorado in Sweet 16

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 29, 2024
The+Iowa+one%E2%80%99s+basketball+team+shoots+around+during+a+day+of+press+conferences+and+open+practices+ahead+of+an+NCAA+Tournament+Sweet+Sixteen+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+5+Colorado+at+MVP+Arena+in+Albany%2C+N.Y.%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+29%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+and+the+Buffaloes+face+off+Saturday+at+2%3A30+p.m.+CT.
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Iowa one’s basketball team shoots around during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Iowa women’s basketball team will continue its postseason run with a Sweet 16 game against No. 5 Colorado on Saturday. The two squads played in the Sweet 16 last year, and the Hawkeyes prevailed 87-77. Iowa has won the last three matchups with Colorado.

Matchup: No. 1 Iowa (31-4, 15-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Colorado (24-9, 11-7 Pac-12)

Head coaches: Lisa Bluder (24th year at Iowa), JR Payne (eighth year at Colorado)

Parking: Lots at Green and Liberty streets, Madison Avenue and South Pearl Street, and Madison Avenue and Green Street are open for a $25 daily fee. The V lot under the Empire State Plaza will be open as usual.

Doors: Arena doors will open to ticketed fans at Noon EST.

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Fan Zone: Head to the Fan Zone on South Pearl St in front of MVP Arena on Saturday from Noon-4:30 p.m. EST. The area includes food trucks and music from DJ Jonesy.

Tickets: SeatGeek from as low as $114 per ticket. Ticketmaster from as low as $123 per ticket.

Saturday tickets include both the LSU-UCLA (tipoff at 1 p.m. EST) and Iowa-Colorado Sweet 16 games. Iowa fans are projected to take up 54 percent of the crowd at MVP Arena, according to data from VividSeats.

TV: ABC

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network  and Sirius XM (CH 210/203)
